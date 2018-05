Related Video

After a combined 164 regular-season games and 10 playoff contests between them, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are finally where everyone expected them to be: head-to-head in one of the most anticipated Western Conference finals ever.And after young stars emerged for the injury-riddled Boston Celtics , a showdown with familiar foe LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers awaits.Who will advance to the NBA Finals? Our experts make their predictions for the conference finals.