SPORTS
espn

NBA fines Rockets' Gerald Green for shoving Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green has been fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for shoving Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng on Sunday night.

Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 129-120 victory on Sunday for the shove. Green was coming to teammate Chris Paul's defense after a frustrated Dieng pushed the Rockets point guard down after a foul.

With 10 minutes to play and the Rockets leading 109-96, Dieng pushed a bent-over Paul in the back. Paul had fouled Dieng and knocked the ball out of his hands and was chasing the loose ball out of bounds.

Green then took several full strides toward Dieng before delivering a forearm shiver to Dieng's back and upper arm. Players from both teams then converged on the three players before order was restored.

Paul said Sunday night that he would pay any fine stemming from the incident.

"He didn't push me that hard," Paul said after Sunday's victory, according to the Houston Chronicle. "It was more so unexpected. I told [Green] I appreciate it, and I'll cover whatever fine."

Related Video
How do the Rockets break Blazers' streak?
How do the Rockets break Blazers' streak?
Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson break down the challenges Houston will face against Damian Lillard's red-hot Portland squad.

Tempers flare in Minnesota between Green and Dieng
Tempers flare in Minnesota between Green and Dieng
After Gorgui Dieng shoves Chris Paul to the floor, Gerald Green retaliates and pushes Dieng into the first row. Both players are assessed technicals, and Green is ejected.

Related Topics:
sportsespngerald greenfineminnesota timberwolveshouston rocketsgorgui diengshovenbachris paul
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets' Green fined $25K for shove vs. Timberwolves
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
100-year-old Dallas man races into the record books
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
More Sports
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos