SPORTS

Mother of 4 will continue quest to become Houston Texans' oldest cheerleader in franchise history

EMBED </>More Videos

Melanie Way believes she has what it takes to get Houston Texans fans out of their seats and cheering for the home team.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mom of four is still looking to fulfill her dream of becoming the oldest cheerleader in Houston Texans franchise history, despite not making the team this year.

Melanie Way is on a mission. For the past few months she's worked on her diet, exercise, and dance routine.

She hoped her hard work would pay off when she auditioned for a Texans cheerleading position Saturday.

"I've been telling myself, 'when I make the squad,'" Way said. "When I make the team."

This was confidence she gave herself, because the moves don't come as easy anymore.

"Just because I'm 42 doesn't mean your life is over," Way said.

The Texans said the oldest cheerleader they've ever had was in her mid-30's.

Experience is a good thing for her though. Way performed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader 21 years ago.

"It was fun dancing on the field," Way said. "It's an amazing experience to be out there and the fans are cheering and you're dancing, you're just having a blast."

Way wasn't the only one looking for this kind of experience. The team said upwards of 1,000 auditioned for 35 spots.

Unfortunately, Way did not make the team this year, but still plans to try out again next year.

"The dance in round 2 was difficult, but I'm sure if I were able to practice three months in advance like the other girls, I would've made it to round 3," she said.

Candidates for Houston Texans cheerleaders need to be 18, have a high school diploma, be able to work 10 games, and make 50 appearances during the year.

Way says money wasn't her reason for auditioning. Since her time with the Cowboys, she got married and raised kids.

She also used the opportunity as a way to show her kids that age is just a number.

"I hope they see that and I hope they take that with them as they get older and they chase their dreams just like I am," Way said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingHouston Texansmotherhoodathletesparentingbuzzworthytexas newsDallas CowboysHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Justin Verlander is the last of a dying breed on the mound
Astros are putting baseball on notice in 'Fortnite,' too
Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of candidates
Astros hope to secure win vs. Rangers
More Sports
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
'AN INSPIRATION': Mattress Mack on Barbara Bush's charitable nature
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Crosby man arrested after threats to shoot people at UT-Austin
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Trae Tha Truth gives free concert before Rockets game
Show More
Scientists spot group of nearly 1,400 sharks
Deputies: Man beats estranged wife, stabs man to death
Suspects lead police on multi-county chase for hour
Suspects fail in attempt to steal ATM from courthouse
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
More News