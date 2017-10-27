HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The seats of Minute Maid Park are empty this morning ahead of World Series Game 3.
As the 7 p.m. first pitch approaches, the scene will be vastly different, with more than 41,000 people getting rowdy underneath the closed roof.
The Houston Astros' home ballpark has been preparing to host the big championship home stand versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A reduced traffic flow around the stadium is in place. For those lucky enough to have a ticket, an early arrival to downtown Houston is being urged. An increased police presence will be seen on roads around Minute Maid Park.
Some local business are also mulling the possibility of closing early to help get people out of downtown before the game. Others, though, are stocking up and hoping for big crowds.
"It means a lot as far as a business perspective," said Jason Deas, of Home Plate Bar & Grill, which is located across the street from MMP. "It brings a lot of revenue into the city of Houston. We have a lot of revenue in beer sales, food sales, considering the disaster of Hurricane Harvey."
Fans are also being urged to arrive early in time for the Astros Fan Fest taking place on Crawford Street. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. To avoid any confusion or disappointment if you planned on going to the fest, you must have a ticket to gain access to the festival.
The pre-game excitement will definitely be welcome for game time, especially given the loudness of the enclosed venue.
"When we can play under the roof, our fans get going," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "It was one of the loudest stadiums the last series. I expect it to be the same."
Security measures will also be in place for fans entering the ballpark. You can expect metal detectors and bag searches.
You can prepare yourself on what to bring to MMP through the ballpark's website.
