SPORTS

Meet ultimate Houston Rockets superfan 'John E. Rocket'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario visits with a Rockets superfan who is taking his obsession with his favorite team to the next level. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been to a Rockets game over the past five years, you've probably met John E. Rocket.

He's touted as the ultimate superfan that roams the Toyota Center and works to get the crowd excited.

While the focus might be on his face, you can find Rockets gear just about everywhere. But there's more to the man behind the mask.

John E. Rocket is John Ortega. He does more than dress his body for the Rockets. His garage is dedicated to his favorite team.

The walls are filled with memorabilia, photos, and unique chains. When he ran out of space, he turned to his motorcycle and his truck, both covered in Rockets stickers.

"I just started with little car flags and just started making stuff up and I came up with this," he pointed out to his wares.

While the fans seem to leave his Rockets obsession at home, Ortega has just one problem.

"I just wish I had a bigger space," he said.

He might have to find it soon, especially if the Rockets finish with a championship.

"We get past Golden State, we're having another parade," Ortega confidently said.

Ortega doesn't just go all out for the Rockets. He has outfits for the Texans and Astros as well.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden: 'We don't really worry about who we're playing'
Rockets rout Warriors 127-105 to tie series at 1-all
Verlander throws 5-hit shutout, Astros blank Angels 2-0
Veteran NBA photographer on sidelines of Rockets-Warriors series
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston takes Game 2
Neighbors on edge after 3-year-old shot at apartments
Experts offer tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted
Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop
Their marriages were arranged, but they found love anyway
Texas Children's Hospital put on prom for patients
Show More
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Man accused of touching and kidnapping girl in Galveston
Houston mayor added police overtime, but only after cutting it
Teacher suspended after allegedly calling student 'N-word'
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More News