Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos "You don't have to be a cross country star or a future Olympian to enjoy the benefits of running," says Houston Marathon Foundation director Wade Morehead.

Marathon running is the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. For these inspirational Houstonians, pounding the pavement this weekend will be so much more than just a workout.If you're gearing up to cheer them on this Sunday, check out our list of the best places to watch the marathon action