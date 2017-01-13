CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

WHY WE RUN: Chevron Houston Marathon runners' inspirational stories
EMBED </>More News Videos

For many runners, a marathon is more than just a workout. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Marathon running is the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. For these inspirational Houstonians, pounding the pavement this weekend will be so much more than just a workout.

If you're gearing up to cheer them on this Sunday, check out our list of the best places to watch the marathon action.

Crystal: The marathoner who overcame paralysis
EMBED </>More News Videos

In the ten years since she has overcome paralysis, Crystal Hadnott has run over 100 marathons.

The Samans: The family who runs together stays together
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meet the Samans, a family of five distance runners.

Leslie: From volunteer to runner on her 40th birthday
EMBED </>More News Videos

After years of volunteering at the finish line, Leslie is running her first marathon on her 40th birthday.

Charlie: An HPD officer on a mission
EMBED </>More News Videos

After raising $5,000 for charity, HPD C.A. Charlie Vazquez is running the marathon in full uniform.

Letesia: 'I want to feel free'
EMBED </>More News Videos

"I'm on the way to becoming the best version of myself," says Leteisia Knox, who has lost 80 pounds since she began running.


Zane: Even the youngest of runners gets in on the fun
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meet 8-year-old Zane Hawthorne, a Houston Food Bank volunteer who says running has changed his life.

Jim: 83-year-old adds to his medal collection
EMBED </>More News Videos

"The key to feeling young and strong is vigorous exercise," says 83-year-old marathoner Jim.


Chad: Running for the Texas Children's Hospital NICU
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chad Stevens is running his first marathon in honor of daughter Olivia, who spent 57 days in the NICU at Texas Children's Hospital.

Meet the runners of Memorial Park
EMBED </>More News Videos

Memorial Park is a hub for runners in Houston, brimming with athletes who have overcome remarkable obstacles to pound the pavement.


The Houston Marathon Foundation: Making running accessible for everybody
EMBED </>More News Videos

"You don't have to be a cross country star or a future Olympian to enjoy the benefits of running," says Houston Marathon Foundation director Wade Morehead.

Chevron gives back to the Bayou City
EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston marathon title sponsor Chevron is passionate about giving back to the city it calls home.

ABB supports the Houston running community
EMBED </>More News Videos

ABB, title sponsor of the 5K race, is pleased to support Houston athletes.


Stay with ABC13.com for complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon, and tune to ABC13 on Sunday, January 15 for live coverage on race day.
Related Topics:
sportschevron houston marathonchevronrunningdistance runningfitnesshealthHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
What to look for when buying running shoes
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
More chevron houston marathon
SPORTS
John Wooten on recent NFL hires: 'We saw the process operate as it should'
Russell Westbrook's 19th triple-double is most in season since Wilt Chamberlain
Justin Thomas shoots record 123 through two rounds at Sony Open
Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105
More Sports
Top Stories
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Show More
Student brings loaded gun to HISD high school
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Rice memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
More News
Top Video
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
More Video