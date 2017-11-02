SPORTS

Galleria Macy's holding Carlos Correa meet and greet on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros fans have the opportunity to meet World Series champ Carlos Correa after Friday's victory parade.

The Macy's store at the Houston Galleria will hold a meet and greet event with Correa from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Starting at store opening, the first 200 customers to buy $35 or more in officially licensed caps, clothing or tees from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop in Macy's will have the chance to meet Correa and take a photo.

The Make-A-Wish foundation will also hold a special meet and greet event with 9-year-old Cameron Gooch, who the foundation helped become an Astros player for a day earlier this year.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston Astrosmacy'sHoustonUptown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Veteran stars Verlander and Beltran get their rings
The Houston Astros are first-time World Champions, and they made quite a dent in the record books getting to the mountaintop.
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
Internet celebrates Astros winning 1st World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Show More
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
The Houston Astros are first-time World Champions, and they made quite a dent in the record books getting to the mountaintop.
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Baseball isn't why Springer's dad is proud of him
More News
Top Video
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
More Video