HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros fans have the opportunity to meet World Series champ Carlos Correa after Friday's victory parade.
The Macy's store at the Houston Galleria will hold a meet and greet event with Correa from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.
Starting at store opening, the first 200 customers to buy $35 or more in officially licensed caps, clothing or tees from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop in Macy's will have the chance to meet Correa and take a photo.
The Make-A-Wish foundation will also hold a special meet and greet event with 9-year-old Cameron Gooch, who the foundation helped become an Astros player for a day earlier this year.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!