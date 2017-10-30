McNair to skip NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Houston Texans said owner Bob McNair will not be meeting with NAACP officials tonight.
The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from tonight's discussion following his controversial comments about the "inmates running the prison" at an NFL owners' meeting.
The remark made in New York earlier this month led to an on-field protest at Sunday's game in Seattle.
A majority of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem in protest over the remark.
