SPORTS

McNair to skip NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair is under fire for a controversial comment about "inmates running the prison." (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans said owner Bob McNair will not be meeting with NAACP officials tonight.

The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from tonight's discussion following his controversial comments about the "inmates running the prison" at an NFL owners' meeting.

The remark made in New York earlier this month led to an on-field protest at Sunday's game in Seattle.

A majority of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem in protest over the remark.

RELATED: Texans' Bob McNair apologizes for 'inmates' statement during owners meeting
EMBED More News Videos

Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.

Several Texans players kneel in protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment
EMBED More News Videos

Texans plan protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment, sources tell ESPN.

READ ALSO: Bob McNair meets with Texans players, expresses regret over 'inmates' comment

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansracismu.s. & worldnflNAACPbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Fans at center of home run throwback speak out
Richard Sherman: Deshaun Watson best QB to have played Seahawks
Texans' Christian Covington likely out for rest of season with torn biceps
Ticket brokers hedge on potential profit loss, bet big on Astros in Game 6
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Local hospital offering laughing gas to women in labor
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Jay Z addresses McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
Houston's AstroWorld closed on this day in 2005
McCullers' foundation helps send Harvey pets to Calif.
Show More
Record lows smashed over the weekend
Fight over girl ends with 15-year-old boy shot
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Court says Trump can't change transgender military policy
Boy jumps from overpass, landing on and killing driver
More News
Top Video
Jay Z addresses McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
10-year-old poses in Pennywise photo shoot
Court says Trump can't change transgender military policy
More Video