SPORTS

Mayor Turner wears San Antonio Spurs jersey after losing bet

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Sylvester Turner makes good on his Spurs-Rockets playoff bet. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After losing a friendly wager to San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wore a Spurs jersey to City Hall on Wednesday.


During the Rockets and Spurs playoff series, Turner agreed to wear Spurs paraphernalia for one day if they won the series.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketssylvester turner
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Lawsuit: Baylor football players recorded gang rapes
Free-agent Vince Wilfork not sure if he'll play in 2017 season or retire
McCullers helps Astros beat Marlins 3-0 to complete sweep
Second Baptist baseball team ready for semifinals game
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Is your cellphone spying on you?
Ft. Bend teen loses only parent in tragic accident
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Show More
Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
More News
Top Video
Senior unable to read in middle school gets full ride to college
Memorial Day travel expected to be deadlier than normal
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair
More Video