In keeping good on my friendly wager w/ @IvyRTaylor, I wore my custom @spurs jersey to work today 😑😎. Next year @HoustonRockets next year... pic.twitter.com/9trxgSmtL6 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 17, 2017

After losing a friendly wager to San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wore a Spurs jersey to City Hall on Wednesday.During the Rockets and Spurs playoff series, Turner agreed to wear Spurs paraphernalia for one day if they won the series.