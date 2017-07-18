We're just days away from England's Manchester United and Manchester City matchup in the "Manchester Derby."On Tuesday, Manchester City players arrived in Houston ahead of Thursday's game at NRG Stadium.The "Manchester Derby" has taken place 173 times between the two clubs who boast a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the previous ten.Tickets are still available for the game.A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the victims and families of the terror attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.