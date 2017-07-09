  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SPORTS

Man takes a bite out of 37-year-old state record

EMBED </>More Videos

Man takes a bite out of 37-year-old state record (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Tackle Time Fishing Tournament has been going on for 55 years, but this year was one for the record books.

Catching big fish is not unfamiliar territory for Tim McClellan, but nothing in his fishing history could've prepared him for his catch Sunday morning.

McClellan managed to bring a 1,033 pound hammerhead shark into the waystation of the Texas City Dike.

His catch broke a record that stood for 37-years. The record was set back in 1980 when Mark Johnson caught an 871-pound hammerhead at 13.65 foot long.

McClellan beat Johnson's record by 162 pounds.

In the same tournament just a week ago, Sergio Roque caught a 946 pound tiger shark that took three hours to reel in.

RELATED: WHAT A CATCH! Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
EMBED More News Videos

Man reels in tiger shark in Texas City.



At the time, Roque was in first place for the tournament, but Sunday that record was broken as well.

McClellan took home the first place prize in the 55th Annual Tackle Time Fishing Tournament.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsfishingcompetitiontexas cityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Astros beat Jays 19-1 for 60th win at All-Star break
Sources: Supermax extension to pay James Harden record $228M through 2022-23
How much is Harden making? NBA world lights up over record-breaking contract
More Sports
Top Stories
Skydiver dies after collision at Skydive Spaceland Houston
Houston man dies in Florida Keys diving incident
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Puppy found in dumpster half blind
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
Show More
22-year-old Texas man beaten to death in Greece
Multi-vehicle crash on US-290 outbound
Hot and steamy day with possible afternoon showers
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
More News
Top Video
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor
Multi-vehicle crash on US-290 outbound
Puppy found in dumpster half blind
More Video