The Tackle Time Fishing Tournament has been going on for 55 years, but this year was one for the record books.Catching big fish is not unfamiliar territory for Tim McClellan, but nothing in his fishing history could've prepared him for his catch Sunday morning.McClellan managed to bring a 1,033 pound hammerhead shark into the waystation of the Texas City Dike.His catch broke a record that stood for 37-years. The record was set back in 1980 when Mark Johnson caught an 871-pound hammerhead at 13.65 foot long.McClellan beat Johnson's record by 162 pounds.In the same tournament just a week ago, Sergio Roque caught a 946 pound tiger shark that took three hours to reel in.At the time, Roque was in first place for the tournament, but Sunday that record was broken as well.McClellan took home the first place prize in the 55th Annual Tackle Time Fishing Tournament.