Making Houston proud: Rise SC heads to national tournament in Frisco

You can describe Rise SC through the Drake lyrics - "Started from the bottom now we here!"That is exactly what this young group of 13-year-olds have done. Henry Hawthorne said it best - "A year ago we were in the low league. Now we are in a higher league. It's unbelievable." Rise is the current state champion in the 13-year-old category.They have won 30 games and will play in the national tournament next week in Frisco, Texas.Head Coach Eldin Sijercic tells his team this is like a mini World Cup, helping them understand how big the stakes are. Only four teams qualified for the tournament, representing their region in which you only get one game.These boys understand what is at stake, Edwin Hasica said it best - "It's amazing and a once in a lifetime opportunity. We may get it once and may never get it again."Rise will play their first game next Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the Midwest champion out of Kansas City, Soccer Nation Academy.