Love for the city: Patrick Beverley returns to Houston for basketball camp

It has been a little over a year since the Rockets acquired all-star point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers. That move was a factor in the Rockets being one win away from the NBA Finals this past season.Unfortunately, the Rockets lost one of the NBA's toughest and grittiest players in Patrick Beverley, who was the main piece traded to the Clippers as part of the trade. His first season with the Clippers was cut short due to a right knee injury suffered early in November.Beverley went back and forth between Houston and Los Angeles throughout the season for recovery. With the season now over, NBA players spend their summer working out and hosting camps. Beverley returned to Houston once again for his Camp Lockdown.The week-long camp is hosted by Beverley and many of his friends and family. Campers ages 6-16 can partake in the camp and learn more about the game through drills and scrimmages. Around 144 kids were in attendance, which is similar to last year's numbers. Campers from New York and Los Angeles flew to Houston solely for Beverley's camp.Beverley makes the effort to attend camp every day and engage with the campers. When arriving on Tuesday, he immediately put a jersey on, laced 'em up and hopped in a scrimmage. All campers wear #21 as Beverley wears that number with the Clippers.Beverley's intensity in the scrimmage was exactly what you witness when he's on an NBA court. That's what made Rockets fans and NBA fans in general fall in love with him. His energy was received by the campers as well. Every player in the scrimmage stepped up as Beverley dropped fancy dimes to his teammates, leaving other campers in awe at times.Doug Bibby is the director of Beverley's camp and has worked with him throughout the years. He also works for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo. Bibby said that although Beverley is a Chicago native and attended the University of Arkansas, he always wants to return to Houston for camps."The love I have for Houston is beyond basketball," Beverley said, saying the city is like his second home. Most of Beverley's family and friends remained in Houston after the trade, giving him another reason to return.Beverley said he felt like a proud father watching campers, especially returnees from last season. He said it has been a joy watching their growth and development as players.Someone Beverley went to war with during his Rockets tenure was James Harden. The two developed a relationship and still communicate. Beverley had all the praise for Harden after finally winning an MVP."I honestly thought he should've got it the last two or three years," Beverley said. He said he contacted Harden via Facetime to congratulate him.Beverley said he maintains relationships with various Rockets players, such as Eric Gordon, Clint Capela, Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson. He spoke at Anderson's wedding and was with Ariza for his birthday and the night free agency began.Even with the trade, it is clear Beverley has no ill feelings towards the city of Houston. The plan is for him to continue having annual camps in the city.