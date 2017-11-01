It took 56 seasons for it to happen, but your Houston Astros are the 2017 Major League Baseball Champions!Led by their stellar offensive performance during the regular season, the Astros rolled through the American League and into the playoffs.In the American League Division Series, the Astros won the series 3-1 against the Boston Red Sox. Facing a young New York Yankees team, the Astros survived the series by winning a crucial Game 7 at Minute Maid Park.Led by home run king Jose Altuve, George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa, the Astros managed to find their offense when it mattered: in the World Series.