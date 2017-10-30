SPORTS

Anxiety, substance abuse, homelessness: Life's curveballs secret to Astros' DH Evan Gattis' success

Houston Astros' Evan Gattis is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fourth inning. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When he was young, Evan Gattis used to imagine himself running the bases on television. Despite all of life's curveballs, that dream is now coming true.

"It's what you dream about as a kid, you come this far, let's just win the thing," Gattis said at the end of the 2017 ALCS as the Houston Astros advanced to this year's World Series.

It's not just the fact that the team's designated hitter almost never wears batting gloves that makes him different, it is the winding road he's traveled to get to the major leagues.

At one point considered one of the top catchers in high school baseball, Rice University offered him the Forney, a Texas-native a scholarship to play first base. Instead, Gattis opted for a position as catcher with the Aggies, though he never made it to College Station. He went to rehab instead, crippled by anxiety and substance abuse.

"He looked me in the eye and he said 'I don't want to talk baseball anymore, I'm done,'" said his father, Joe Gattis as his son gave up on the game.

Then began a long line of stops and starts, bopping around the country. He took a job as a parking valet in Dallas, worked as a ski lift operator in Colorado, begged for food when he found himself broke in New York City, all before driving to California in search of a spiritual adviser to help Gattis find himself.

"Whatever it was he was looking for, he got it," said his stepbrother Drew Kendrick. "We don't really pry into it, he got what he was looking for."

On his way back from California, he reached out to Drew, then a pitcher at the University of Texas-Permian Basin.

"He called me one day on his way home and said I'm ready to play again and that was all I ever needed to hear," said Kendrick.

Not only was Gattis well liked by his team, his big at-bats proved he never lost his touch.

"We've seen other athletes that have been out of baseball and try to come back and a lot of times it doesn't work," said his former baseball coach at UT-Permian Basin, Brian Reinke. "I mean this was the right place at the right time for Evan Gattis."

After just a short time in Odessa, Gattis was drafted in 2010 to the Atlanta Braves. Along the way he played ball in the minor leagues, before being called up to the big league. The Braves traded him to the Astros in 2015.

There have been injuries and surgeries along the way, but through all of the challenges, his father says it has made him a more focused player.

"This is his job. He goes and does his job, goes home, cooks some ribs with everyone, drink a beer or two, it's good," said Joe Gattis.

Once afraid of failure, his confidence now no more evident than in the hits he sends sailing out of the park in his first World Series.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sources: Seahawks getting Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
Simmons helps 76ers beat Rockets 115-107
With gratitude, Texans' Duane Brown sets out for Seattle
Your moment-to-moment MVP in a topsy-turvy World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
McNair to skip NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'
Spooky showers possible on Halloween in Houston
With gratitude, Texans' Duane Brown sets out for Seattle
World Series Champs gear arrives at Academy stores
Police: 3 men hold Family Dollar workers at gunpoint
Fans at center of home run throwback speak out
Jay Z addresses McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert
Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal
Show More
Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken
Fighting spirit buoys League City mayor after heart attack
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Women in labor using laughing gas in The Woodlands
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
More Photos