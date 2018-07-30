SPORTS

Cricket in Houston: Businessman Tanweer Ahmed building largest complex in America

Cricket complex coming to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the more international sports is gaining popularity in Houston. Tanweer Ahmed has teamed up with Wolff Companies to build a new cricket complex in Waller County, which will be named the Prairie View Cricket Complex.

The complex will be located at the interchange of 290 and Liendo Parkway. It originally started with Wolff Companies forming the 68-acre Liendo Park. Ahmed then added 16 acres himself.

Ahmed has lived in Houston since 2007 and is passionate about cricket. He learned it in Pakistan, where he's from, and currently plays for GACCI in the Houston Cricket League.

It will be a "one of a kind" complex, Ahmed said.

"In more than 50 years of business, this is one of our most exciting and gratifying transactions," said David Wolff, chairman and president of Wolff Companies. He also said this deal contributes to the growth of Houston and its diversity.

One of the main factors in this deal for Ahmed was convenience. He said this new location will be easiest to access for all involved and eventually have their league grow from 28 teams to as many as 50.
