LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Los Angeles Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez celebrates his grand slam with Yasiel Puig during Game 5 of baseball's NLCS against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHICAGO --
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years! They readied themselves for a World Series trip by breaking out their bats.

Three home runs by Enrique Hernandez punctuated a blowout loss for the Chicago Cubs -- the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League championship series Thursday night as Hernandez tied the MLB post-season mark with three home runs and seven RBI's.

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not disappoint in a stellar outing backed by hit after hit, after hit.

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the World Series, which will start Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Boys in Blue may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersChicago CubsMLBbaseballIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Major league teams playing marathon-length games in October
Hank Aaron Award finalists announced
Vote: Who will win MVP, Rookie of the Year and Cy Young in each league?
Everything you need to know about the 2017 postseason
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
Headed to the ALCS? Ride for free on METRORail
UH faces tough test in No. 25 Memphis
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
Show More
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
More News
Photos
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
BOO! Halloween decorations across Houston area
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
More Photos