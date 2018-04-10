SPORTS

Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 Astros loss vs. Twins

EMBED </>More Videos

Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 loss vs. Twins (KTRK)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Dallas Keuchel's pursuit of his first win of 2018 will have to wait once again.

The former Cy Young Award winner allowed three earned runs on four innings pitched. The Astros drop the middle of three games with the Minnesota Twins, 4-1.

Runs were hard to come by for the Astros, who came up with only seven hits to go 1-for-6 on runners in scoring position.

Jake Marisnick drove the only run on a two-out RBI that sent Josh Reddick home.

Keuchel's futility saw its apex in the second inning when he walked Joe Mauer on bases loaded to bring the game to 3-1.

Of three starts in the season, Keuchel notched his second loss. Keuchel is next scheduled to start in Seattle on April 16.

Houston (9-3) will look to win the series on Wednesday with Lance McCullers Jr. taking the mound for a matinee game set for 12:10 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBMinnesota TwinsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets face Kings ahead of postseason opener
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute dislocates shoulder in meaningless Rockets game
CP3 leads Rockets past Lakers 105-99 for 31st win in 34
Odorizzi gets first Minnesota win, Twins top Astros 4-1
Rosario, Kepler to return for Twins after getting night off
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom recalls strange encounter with man at Houston Zoo
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
EARLY WARNING: Plan for possible storms on Friday
Girl caught on camera stealing 71-year-old woman's dog
Witnesses to deadly I-45 crash say airborne car hit bus
Man allegedly chokes son's teammate over video game fight
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
Show More
Purse snatcher drags woman as they struggle over bag
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Former Texan charged after allegedly crashing into ex-wife's SUV
More News