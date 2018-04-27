SPORTS

Astros' Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood High School baseball team with new uniforms

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Reddick donates uniforms to Kingwood HS. (KTRK)

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros star Josh Reddick sent smiles across a lot of faces when he surprised the Kingwood High School baseball team with new uniforms.

Reddick presented the team with brand-new jerseys that he helped design.

"The biggest thing is seeing their smiles," Reddick said.

The Kingwood baseball team lost a lot during Hurricane Harvey.

"Getting these jerseys and new gear means a lot," a player told ABC13.

The Mustangs will show off their new uniforms Friday night against C.E. King High School.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astroshurricane harveyKingwood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets tickets for round 2 of NBA playoffs on sale today
Texans single-game tickets go on sale today
Call him Bobby Feeno: Arian Foster launches music career
A's Manaea looks to stay sharp against Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
Teachers union: HISD laying off 200-250 in effort to reduce deficit
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
Show More
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Unhappy meal: Angry fast-food customer smashes Popeyes window
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
More News