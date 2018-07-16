SPORTS

Jose Altuve's wife shares adorable comparison photos of their daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Altuve's wife shared these adorable side-by-side photos of her husband and daughter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who do you think Jose Altuve's daughter resembles the most?

It's no surprise that kids sometimes look a lot more like their mothers than their fathers, or vise versa.

But Houston Astros' Jose Altuve's wife, Giannina Altuve, believes their daughter Melanie resembles her father more than her.

Giannina took Instagram to post side by side images of Melanie and her father with the question "¿porque Melanie se parece a su papá y no a mí?" (Why does Melanie look like her dad and not me?)

From the cheeky smile to the tongue out, Melanie is the spitting image of her father and we can't help but gush about the cuteness overload!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News