SPORTS
espn

J.J. Watt to pay for funerals of victims in Santa Fe High School shooting

Sarah Barshop
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of those killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, the team confirmed.

Ten people were killed Friday morning and 10 more wounded after a 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and revolver opened fire at the high school about 30 miles from downtown Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, nine of the victims were students. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

According to police officials, the 17-year-old is in custody and has been charged with capital murder, and a second person has been detained.

Shortly after the shooting, Watt tweeted, "Absolutely horrific."

Watt has been active in the surrounding community since he was drafted by Houston in 2011. Most notably, he started a fundraiser last August that raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans also released a statement.

"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."
Related Topics:
sportsespnjj wattschool shootinghouston texansnflmass shootingsanta fe high school
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Indians-Astros pitching duel continues Saturday
Morton throws 7 strong innings in Astros' 4-1 win
Sports world reacts to deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
More Sports
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Show More
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
'Time to try something new': Gene Wu writes passionate tweet after shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
More News