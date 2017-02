One of my favorite days every year!



Tickets on sale March 4 @ 9a pic.twitter.com/q0Cu5p6UP9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 14, 2017

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is set to host his annual charity classic game at Minute Maid Park."One of my favorite days every year!" Watt said in a tweet.Tickets for the game go on sale March 4 at 9am.