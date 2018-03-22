JJ Watt drops new shoe called Blue Steel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2253440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Top five things you didn't know about JJ Watt.

Whether it's with charity or special guest roles in TV and film, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt can get us guessing.After all, who knew Watt could make an instant impact on the lives of Houstonians in the wake of Hurricane Harvey? Also, who knew No. 99 is quite hilarious in "The League" and "Bad Moms"?All of this relates to the mystery of J.J. Watt's new kicks due out at midnight on Thursday.Through Watt's social media feeds, the two-time defensive player of the year announced the release of a new colorway of his Reebok line."New drop coming Thursday night," read an Instagram story post with a Reebok box.The mystery thickened when on Twitter, Watt gave a hint using a photo of Ben Stiller as his legendary Derek Zoolander character.Are Watt fans getting some "Blue Steel"? Yes.Watt tweeted a photo Thursday morning of the new colorway called Blue Steel.Watt's releases usually price for $99.