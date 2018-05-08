SPORTS
espn

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell regrets vulgar comments about Rockets' James Harden

Tim MacMahon
HOUSTON -- Utah Jazz rookieDonovan Mitchellbacktracked Tuesday from hisharsh, heat-of-the-moment comments about Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

Mitchell muttered, "If that's what he needs to win f---ing MVP, f--- it," while walking into Utah's locker room after Sunday's Game 4 lossput Utah on the brink of elimination.

Video of the moment, posted by a Salt Lake City television reporter, went viral.

Mitchell expressed regretafter Tuesday's shootaround that the comment was caught on tape, attributing it to frustration.

"Obviously he's the MVP. There's no doubt about that," Mitchell said. "I'm pretty sure we've all said things in the heat of the moment when you get upset. It was more so just about myself. You try so hard to fight back and what we did. I'm definitely upset that it came out that way, but you can't do anything about it. I understand that there are cameras everywhere. I'm getting used to that. But like I said, he is the MVP, rightfully so."

Mitchell acknowledged that the comment was a reference to what he perceived as Harden, who is expected to win the first MVP of his career after two runner-up finishes, receiving favorable foul calls. However, that wasn't a major factor in Game 4, when Harden attempted eight free throws, fewer than his season average and only one more than Mitchell attempted that night.

"I'm really focused on just going out here and seeing what we can do for Game 5 and not really complaining about the calls," Mitchell said. "That's not who I am."

Related Video
Mitchell regrets postgame comments about Harden
Mitchell regrets postgame comments about Harden
Donovan Mitchell addresses his heat-of-the-moment comments about James Harden after Game 4.
Related Topics:
sportsespndonovan mitchellutah jazzjames hardenhouston rocketsnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
Rockets aim to close out series vs. Jazz
Rockets in :60: Getting ready for Game 5
George Springer 6-for-6 to tie Astros mark in 16-2 rout of A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump says he's withdrawing US for Iran nuclear accord
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
HCC's Central campus will open Wednesday
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Show More
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
More News