HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --He's living the best life possible, thanks to a record-setting contract extension and a future teaming with star point guard Chris Paul.
Now, James Harden is thanking the city that has made his latest fortunes possible.
In a video posted Monday night on his Twitter, Harden announced "J-H-Town Weekend" for August 18-20.
The clip kept major details under wraps. Otherwise, the weekend will draw "celebrities and friends" at the Tudor Fieldhouse on the Rice University campus.
It was also billed as the "first ever" event, which may hint at more weekends to come in the future.
This is for the city! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/vcHVvntKUh— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 1, 2017
Check back with ABC13.com for details on the event when they become available.
Adidas creates new Lifestyle Collection for James Harden
What can James Harden buy in Houston with his contract money?
James Harden inks 4-year contract extension with Rockets, richest in NBA history
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff