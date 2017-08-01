HOUSTON ROCKETS

Rockets star dedicating weekend in August to Houston

James Harden announces 'J-H-Town Weekend'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He's living the best life possible, thanks to a record-setting contract extension and a future teaming with star point guard Chris Paul.

Now, James Harden is thanking the city that has made his latest fortunes possible.


In a video posted Monday night on his Twitter, Harden announced "J-H-Town Weekend" for August 18-20.

The clip kept major details under wraps. Otherwise, the weekend will draw "celebrities and friends" at the Tudor Fieldhouse on the Rice University campus.

It was also billed as the "first ever" event, which may hint at more weekends to come in the future.


