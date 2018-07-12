SPORTS

Free pies but no LeBron after newest Laker throws pizza party in LA-area

Huge crowd shows out for LeBron James pizza party (KTRK)

CULVER CITY, California (KTRK) --
If you haven't heard by now, LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He joins one of the most historic franchises in NBA history, and the city is pretty hyped about it.

James has part ownership in Blaze Pizza. He took to his Twitter account to inform the public of a possible event. Fans were able to visit any Blaze Pizza location and receive free pizza.


Fans were excited and lined up hours in advance for the opportunity to meet the newest Lakers star. Some traveled from different parts of California. Pizza is also a nice addition to meeting James.

Unfortunately for the fans, there was only pizza. James did not appear at the event, and his wife posted a picture of James while he was supposed to be present at Blaze Pizza.


Sure, this could have been a smart marketing strategy by James. Fans were likely upset, though.



If James brings a championship to the city, maybe they will forgive him for this.
