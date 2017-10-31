HOUSTON (KTRK) --Along with the rest of the city, Houston police officers are excited for the Astros.
In honor of the tremendous season and resiliency of the Astros, Chief Art Acevedo is allowing officers to wear the Houston Astros baseball cap with their uniform.
The new rule lasts until Nov. 6.
This isn't the first show of Astros spirit. Their mounted patrol was seem sporting Astros logos.
How cool is this! The @houstonpolice mounted patrol has stamped each of its horses with @astros logos! #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/T1YAg0lhhr— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 29, 2017
