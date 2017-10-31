SPORTS

Houston police officers granted permission to wear Astros hats with uniforms

Along with the rest of the city, Houston police officers are excited for the Astros.

In honor of the tremendous season and resiliency of the Astros, Chief Art Acevedo is allowing officers to wear the Houston Astros baseball cap with their uniform.

The new rule lasts until Nov. 6.

This isn't the first show of Astros spirit. Their mounted patrol was seem sporting Astros logos.


A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

