Just because kids were in school Friday doesn't mean all of them missed the Astros World Series champions parade.Cornerstone Academy's courtyard was transformed today into a baseball fans paradise. Music blared as kids chowed down on hot dogs as part of the school's way to let the kids enjoy Astros history.While Houston ISD canceled class, Spring Branch ISD did not."I'm not really bummed to be at school because all these people are hyper and get to wear shirts and representing our home team," Cornerstone Academy student Arham Imaduddin said. "I'm actually pretty happy."This wasn't the only school to let the kids in on the fun.In Klein ISD, Mittelstadt Elementary educators projected the Eyewitness New parade stream on the gym and auditorium walls."The parade makes me feel happy just without even seeing it," Mittelstadt Elementary student Kylend Ethridge said. "It just makes me happy because it makes me feel excited.""At least I get to watch the parade still," Mittelstadt Elementary student Aiden Medina said.We checked with districts to see if parents kept their children home for the parade.At Katy, Fort Bend County, Klein, and Friendswood ISDs, attendance was around 93 percent, which was slightly down by three percent from either the day before or last Friday."A lot of them are here, and some of them are down there, downtown," Mittelstadt Elementary student Jacorrien Glaspie said.But with a party like this, some kids didn't mind spending the day at school."I think it's fine," Cornerstone Academy student Sam Puhala said. "I'm glad the school decided to live stream the Astros parade for us."