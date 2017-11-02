WORLD SERIES

How much money could the Astros players earn from going to the World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

If history is any indication, the Houston Astros likely have a big payday in their future. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
World Series winners walk away from the game with a lot. At stake for the competing teams are ultimate bragging rights, a World Series ring and, of course, a huge payout.

At the end of the postseason, Major League Baseball doles out millions of dollars to the 10 teams who go the furthest including the World Series and league champions as well as runners-up. Dubbed the players' pool, that money comes from gate receipts from wild card, division series, league championship and World Series games.

In 2016, that players' pool totaled a record $76,627,827.09. The Chicago Cubs, who clinched their first championship in more than a century, took home $27,586,017.75 of that pool.

Each team decides individually how to divvy up their share of the players' pool. The Cubs issued 66 full shares -- each worth $368,871.59 -- and an additional 8.7 partial shares and four cash awards.

While that might be a drop in the bucket for players like Justin Verlander, Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran who pull in eight-figure salaries, it's a significant bonus for the players earning salaries in the low 500s.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesfinancemoneysalaryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
WORLD SERIES
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
Parking, road closures and transport during Astros parade
Thanks for the memories! Game 7 was no classic, but this was still one great World Series
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
More world series
SPORTS
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
Thanks for the memories! Game 7 was no classic, but this was still one great World Series
Collectors coveting Sports Illustrated cover predicting Astros title
The city of Houston celebrates with the Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
'Hit 'em in the mouth': Champion Astros smash records
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
Show More
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Baseball isn't why Springer's dad is proud of him
Record highs? Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston!
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
More News
Top Video
HISD closed on Friday to celebrate Astros victory
3 Astros World Series items headed to Cooperstown
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
More Video