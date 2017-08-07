SPORTS

Houston umpire to ref Little League World Series

Bruce Hicks will umpire in the Little League World Series.

CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For 22 years, Bruce Hicks has umpired for First Colony Little League and other tournaments without ever being paid.

Next week, Hicks will be volunteering his time and passion for youth baseball's biggest stage in Willamsport, Pennsylvania.

"I never planned to be a Little League umpire," Hicks said. "I started when my son Ben got into Little League. At the parents meeting, our coach told me, 'You're the team umpire.' I thought that was fine, I wanted to help the team. I know baseball, I know the rules. Then I went to an umpiring clinic and realized I knew almost nothing. Baseball is a fascinating game with a lot of rules. I developed a passion for umpiring. It also was a real challenge. I spent a lot of time learning and reading everything I could about umpiring."

You can read more of Hicks' story on CultureMap.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsbaseballlittle leagueHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
Houston Dynamo add ex-Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos
Vince Wilfork puts final sear on 13-year career
Pelton mail: Does Chris Paul's height hurt him in the playoffs?
More Sports
Top Stories
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hookup sites'
Football star, two others charged in double murder
Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday
Timeline of events in UH student, nurse's disappearance
2 drown while swimming in San Luis Pass area
Tenant at odds with landlord after rats infest home
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
Model: I was lured to Italy, drugged and kidnapped
Show More
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
3rd Boy Scout dies after boat strikes power line
Crews rescue man from racing San Antonio flood waters
Tropical Storm Franklin set to make landfall in Mexico
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
More News
Photos
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
More Photos