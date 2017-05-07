SPORTS

Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets evened their series with the San Antonio Spurs with a 125 to 104 Game 4 victory.

The Western Conference semifinal series is now tied 2 - 2. Game 5 is Tuesday in San Antonio.

James Harden led the way for Houston, but tonight's victory was a complete team effort. Patrick Beverly brought his usual aggressiveness, despite learning his grandfather passed away prior to the game.

Reserve center Nene also started off strong, but was lost to a injured groin. The Rockets played a smaller lineup, including using Ryan Anderson at center, for long stretches to compensate for his loss.

Lou Williams, Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon all chipped in with big baskets in the second half.
