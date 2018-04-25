SPORTS

Golf Club of Houston declines to host area's yearly PGA Tour event

EMBED </>More Videos

Ian Poulter delivers to win Houston Open and get in Masters. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Golf Club of Houston will no longer host the yearly pre-Masters PGA Tour event.

The Houston Golf Association, which holds the Houston Open, announced Wednesday the golf club in Humble has decided to no longer host the event.

The Houston Golf Association issued this statement:

"We received notice this week from The Golf Club of Houston regarding the club's decision to no longer host a PGA TOUR event. Currently, the HGA's focus is on securing a long-term title sponsor. The Golf Club of Houston has been a great venue for the Houston Open dating back to 2003 and we look forward to maintaining a great relationship with the club."

The Houston Open, which has been in play since the 1940s, wrapped its 2018 tournament April 1, with Ian Poulter taking the win.

Shell was the title sponsor of the event from 2003 to 2017. This year was the first time in 15 years the tournament did not have a sponsor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPGAgolfMastersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Everything you need to know in the NBA playoffs tonight
Verlander, Astros beat Angels 5-2; Pujols HR for 2,994th hit
Texans single-game tickets go on sale Friday
Houston Texans release list of opponents for 2018
More Sports
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
8th graders killed in racing crash in SW Houston
HISD backs off charter plan for underperforming schools
Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring
Child running across street hit by bus in Baytown
Viral video captures HPD officer riding on hood of cruiser
Kinder Foundation donates $70M to improve Memorial Park
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested
Show More
Houston Astros salvage series with Angels and win 5-2
EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake
Former Texans player Owen Daniels reveals son battling cancer
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
Video shows Port Authority official's rant at police
More News