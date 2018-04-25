HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Golf Club of Houston will no longer host the yearly pre-Masters PGA Tour event.
The Houston Golf Association, which holds the Houston Open, announced Wednesday the golf club in Humble has decided to no longer host the event.
The Houston Golf Association issued this statement:
"We received notice this week from The Golf Club of Houston regarding the club's decision to no longer host a PGA TOUR event. Currently, the HGA's focus is on securing a long-term title sponsor. The Golf Club of Houston has been a great venue for the Houston Open dating back to 2003 and we look forward to maintaining a great relationship with the club."
The Houston Open, which has been in play since the 1940s, wrapped its 2018 tournament April 1, with Ian Poulter taking the win.
Shell was the title sponsor of the event from 2003 to 2017. This year was the first time in 15 years the tournament did not have a sponsor.