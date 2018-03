EMBED >More News Videos Get to know Houston Dynamo Forward Alberth Elis

EMBED >More News Videos Conozca Houston Dynamo Forward Alberth Elis

The Dynamo moved to Houston from San Jose in December 2005 and played their first season in Houston in 2006. The club won consecutive MLS Cup championships in 2006-07 and has been one of the league's leading franchises, domestically and internationally, since its inception.ALBERTH ELISForward #17