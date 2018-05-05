Houston Dynamo defeat LA Galaxy in last-minute thriller

Related Video

Memo Rodriguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, and the Houston Dynamo beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday night.The Galaxy tied it at two-all in the 85th minute. Zlatan Ibrahimovic fed Giovani dos Santos into open space up the left channel, and Ola Kamara finished dos Santos' wide cross.Rodriguez put Houston back in front five minutes later, heading home the rebound of Quioto's shot, which crashed off the crossbar.The Dynamo took a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute on Quioto's free kick, which benefited from a deflection off Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget.Alejandro Fuenmayor opened the scoring in the third minute with a left-footed finish of Quioto's free kick. The goal was initially flagged offside, but the call was reversed after video review.Dos Santos tied it for the Galaxy in the 39th minute, pouncing on the rebound of Ibrahimovic's saved attempt.