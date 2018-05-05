SPORTS
espn

Houston Dynamo defeat LA Galaxy in last-minute thriller

Associated Press
Memo Rodriguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, and the Houston Dynamo beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Galaxy tied it at two-all in the 85th minute. Zlatan Ibrahimovic fed Giovani dos Santos into open space up the left channel, and Ola Kamara finished dos Santos' wide cross.

Rodriguez put Houston back in front five minutes later, heading home the rebound of Quioto's shot, which crashed off the crossbar.

The Dynamo took a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute on Quioto's free kick, which benefited from a deflection off Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget.

Alejandro Fuenmayor opened the scoring in the third minute with a left-footed finish of Quioto's free kick. The goal was initially flagged offside, but the call was reversed after video review.

Dos Santos tied it for the Galaxy in the 39th minute, pouncing on the rebound of Ibrahimovic's saved attempt.

Related Video
Houston 3-2 LA Galaxy: Rodriguez rescues Dynamo - Via MLS
Houston 3-2 LA Galaxy: Rodriguez rescues Dynamo - Via MLS
The Houston Dynamo picked up a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy thanks to Memo Rodriguez's 90th minute header at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmajor league soccerhouston dynamola galaxyhouston dynamo defeat la galaxy in last minute thriller
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Pollock RBI single in ninth lifts D-backs over Astros 4-3
In 18th game, new D-backs bullpen cart makes first trip
Brothers help lead wheelchair basketball team to championship
Houston wheelchair basketball team wins national title
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Martha Castex-Tatum wins special election in District K
Brothers help lead wheelchair basketball team to championship
Houston brothers road to recovery after tragic crash
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Family separated after 3-alarm fire destroyed home in east Houston
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Porte
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Walk honors memory of man killed by HPD officers on Cinco de Mayo
Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour
Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
More News