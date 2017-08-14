SOCCER

Houston Dash star Carli Lloyd suffers ankle injury during Sunday's game

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Dash star player Carli Lloyd suffered an ankle injury during Sunday night's game against FC Kansas City.

Lloyd suffered the injury in the 28th minute of the game at BBVA Compass Stadium when she fell after heading a ball inside the box. She immediately reached for her ankle in pain.

Lloyd was helped off the field while she elevated her ankle with a large bag of ice on it.

According to reports, Lloyd's X-rays came back negative.

The U.S. Women's National Team star shared a message on Twitter about her injury, writing that that she is down but not out.


The Dash have not released how many games the team captain could miss. They play twice on the road this week, going to Boston to face the Breakers Wednesday, then the Portland Thorns Saturday night.

The next home game will be Aug. 27 against the North Carolina Courage.

