HOUSTON ASTROS

Despite ALCS deficit, Astros selling tickets to potential World Series games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They are down but definitely not out.

Despite a 3-2 deficit in their American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros are preparing to sell tickets for potential World Series games at Minute Maid Park.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale today at noon.

As of Thursday morning, both participants for the Major League Baseball championship series are yet to be decided.

The World Series is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The Astros can potentially host the opening game they win and if the Chicago Cubs win their National League Championship Series. The Dodgers are leading the NLCS, 3-1.

Games of the World Series are set for Oct. 25, 27, 28, 29, 31 and Nov. 1.

According to the Astros, refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased to unplayed games. For example, if you purchase game 1 tickets for Minute Maid Park before the World Series and the Astros actually start the series on the road, those tickets will be refunded.

Tickets are available exclusively online at the Astros postseason website. Tickets can be guaranteed if you purchase 2018 season tickets through the Astros website or calling 1-800-ASTROS2.

