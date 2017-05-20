SPORTS

Houston Astros place pitcher Dallas Keuchel on disabled list

The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel is off to a 7-0 start this season.

Keuchel, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015, has a 1.84 ERA, 54 strikeouts and has held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average in his nine starts this season. This is his first trip to the DL in his major league career.

The Astros expect Keuchel to miss only one start, and the DL move is retroactive to Wednesday. The left-hander was scheduled to pitch Monday.

Keuchel pitched just five innings in his last start -- a 12-2 win over the Marlins on Tuesday -- allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Astros recalled left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno to take Keuchel's spot on the roster.

