SPORTS

Houston Astros fans flock to tattoo shops ahead of World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Some fan are showing skin-deep pride for their Houston Astros. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
While many Houston Astros fans are content with wearing their pride on their sleeves, others could soon have tattooed sleeves with the team's insignia.

Local tattoo artist Mike Contreras says he has booked several appointments for people wanting to show their love for the team with some body art.

Our cameras were there when one excited Astros fan got the famous orange star tattooed to his arm.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbuzzworthytattooartHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Plenty of sizzle as Dodgers, Astros square off
Dallas Keuchel, Clayton Kershaw unfazed by hot Game 1 forecast
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
Houston bride wears Astros jersey to reception
More Sports
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Show More
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
Houston can't contain its love for the Astros
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
More News
Top Video
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
More Video