Houston Astros celebrity lookalikes

Houston Astros celebrity lookalikes (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros' World Series was so dramatic, it would probably make a great movie. Here's a few casting ideas to get the ball rolling.

Michael Pena as Jose Altuve
Pena has been in several comedies, so he can nail Altuve's silliness. Pena is only an inch taller than Altuve, but the real question is: Can he dance?

Luke Wilson as Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander could be fit right in at the Wilson family reunion. Wilson also knows a little something about dating a gorgeous blonde. Remember "Legally Blonde?"

Colton Haynes as Alex Bregman
Blue eyes and a baby face. Check and check. If you think he can't handle the raunchy comedy of Bregman, then you haven't seen "Rough Night."

Steve Howey as Dallas Keuchel
Just add a beard and the "Shameless" star could be Dallas Keuchel's double. It wouldn't the first time he played an athlete in Houston. He played a University of Houston football player in the television show "Reba."

Taylor Kitsch as Josh Reddick
How comfortable is Kitsch wearing a flag speedo and how on point is his Rick Flair impersonation?

Michael Trevino as George Springer
Trevino has been in over a dozen TV shows and is a dead ringer for Springer. We haven't seen him in the hero role yet, but he'll need to to play Springer.

Hillary Duff as Daniella Rodriguez
Hillary Duff is a native Houstonian, and you can't deny her and Daniella have a similar look. Plus if you play "What Dreams Are Made Of" and Correa's proposal, it syncs up perfectly.

