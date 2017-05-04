House Divided: Spurs wife vs Rockets husband

Melissa and Alan Baker say they have a loving marriage with much in common including their love basketball.
However, they support competing teams.
"That's the only thing we disagree on. Generally we get along very well," said Alan, a die-hard Rockets fan.
Melissa claims she's an even bigger Spurs fan.
On game days, their love turns to a bitter rivalry.
After game one, a blow out by the Rockets, Alan had to celebrate quietly.
"I love my wife. I respect my wife. So, I had to make sure I was sensitive of her feelings. I wasn't trying to rub it all in," said Alan.
For game two, the couple had a wager.
The loser has to wear the winning team's shirt for game three.
That means Alan will be wearing a Spurs shirt on Friday after Houston fell to San Antonio in the second game of the series.
