House Divided: Spurs wife vs Rockets husband

As the Houston Rockets face-off against the San Antonio Spurs, one home in Houston is divided.

Melissa and Alan Baker say they have a loving marriage with much in common including their love basketball.

However, they support competing teams.

"That's the only thing we disagree on. Generally we get along very well," said Alan, a die-hard Rockets fan.

Melissa claims she's an even bigger Spurs fan.

On game days, their love turns to a bitter rivalry.

After game one, a blow out by the Rockets, Alan had to celebrate quietly.

"I love my wife. I respect my wife. So, I had to make sure I was sensitive of her feelings. I wasn't trying to rub it all in," said Alan.

For game two, the couple had a wager.

The loser has to wear the winning team's shirt for game three.

That means Alan will be wearing a Spurs shirt on Friday after Houston fell to San Antonio in the second game of the series.


Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsSan Antonio Spursmarriage
