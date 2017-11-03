  • LIVE VIDEO Astros World Series Championship victory parade in downtown Houston
ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, Travis Scott cheer on Astros at victory parade

Legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is cheering on the Astros at the World Series parade. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Series is a star-studded event, and Houston's homegrown celebrities came out in full force to cheer for the Astros during their victory parade.

Ahead of the parade, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons told ABC13 the World Series win was important for the city as it bounces back from Hurricane Harvey.

"We came in early this morning from Las Vegas and we wouldn't miss it for the world. It's really great," Gibbons said. "You've got to love it, it's a good reason to smile."

Houston rapper Travis Scott also made an appearance in the parade, riding a Houston Fire Department engine with Astros players and firefighters.

Hip-hop artist Trae tha Truth was also spotted in the crowd.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

