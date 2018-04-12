SPORTS

World Series trophy goes back on tour starting Wednesday

Haven't seen the World Series trophy yet? You have more chances coming up! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Series trophy is making the rounds again in the Houston area, so if you haven't seen it yet, you have another chance.

Starting Wednesday, it will be on display at several locations. But take note, if you miss the April appearances, you won't have another shot for more than a month.

Wednesday, April 11

HEB #599
5225 A Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77005
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Walmart #5959
111 Yale, Houston, TX 77007
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Kroger #017
1440 Studemont, Houston, TX 77007

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

Twin Peaks
4527 Lomitas Ave, Houston, TX 77098
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Kirby Ice House
3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Pub Fiction
2303 Smith St #100, Houston, TX 77006
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Mattress Firm
7514 FM 1960 Road East, Humble, TX 77346
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Mattress Firm
10420 Broadway Suite B, Pearland, TX 77584
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

Mattress Firm
5610 W. Grand Parkway S. #100, Richmond, TX 77406
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

*August 4-5
National Baseball Hall of Fame
25 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326
TBD

*This event may require an admission fee.

The event details and times are subject to change.

You can always check tour dates on the Astros website.

RELATED: Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

