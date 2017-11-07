SPORTS

Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay

MLB players across the country turned to Twitter after the shocking news of Roy Halladay's death. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The shocking news of former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay's death shook the baseball world today, including many of the 2017 World Series champs.

The Houston Astros organization expressed their condolences to Halladay's family after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Cy Young Award winner was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., was one of the first on the team to comment on the death of a childhood hero:


Pitcher Dallas Keuchel also tweeted after the devastating news, calling Halladay one of the best pitchers in the game:


Josh Reddick and Alex Bregman also took the time to tweet their thoughts on the loss of the MLB legend:

Halladay, who was affectionally known as "Doc," was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Noco briefs media on plane crash that killed his good friend, Roy Halladay

