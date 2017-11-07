Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay

RIP Doc. I remember watching you in awe as a kid, your legacy will forever live on. Love those close to you. https://t.co/cMeiEXuCoV — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) November 7, 2017

Very saddened by the news of Roy Halladay. — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) November 7, 2017

RIP. Thoughts and prayers with his family. https://t.co/gcHrmWgiN9 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 7, 2017

We join the rest of the baseball world in mourning today’s tragic passing of Roy Halladay. We send our heartfelt condolences to Roy’s family, friends and fans at this difficult time. — Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2614302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pasco County Sheriff Chris Noco briefs media on plane crash that killed his good friend, Roy Halladay

The shocking news of former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay's death shook the baseball world today, including many of the 2017 World Series champs.The Houston Astros organization expressed their condolences to Halladay's family after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Cy Young Award winner was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.Pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., was one of the first on the team to comment on the death of a childhood hero:Pitcher Dallas Keuchel also tweeted after the devastating news, calling Halladay one of the best pitchers in the game:Josh Reddick and Alex Bregman also took the time to tweet their thoughts on the loss of the MLB legend:Halladay, who was affectionally known as "Doc," was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.