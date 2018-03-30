SPORTS

Headed to Astros' home opener? Here's everything you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros set to host the Baltimore Orioles in home opener. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Houston Astros home opener Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, there are several changes you should know.

With the Astros celebrating their first championship in team history, this season is expected to be another one to remember.

"It's going to be our biggest pregame ceremony that we've ever had," James Wooden, VP of Marketing, told ABC13.

In order to access the Opening Day Street Fest, a game ticket is required for entry. Once inside, fans can expect live music, food and games.

Gates are set to open at 3 p.m with the first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

As with previous seasons, fans must have their printed tickets in hand or on the MLB Ballpark app. No re-entry will be allowed into Minute Maid Park once a ticket is scanned.

During the Opening Day pregame ceremonies, the 2017 World Championship Pennant will be unveiled and fans can watch a flyover by the US Navy Training Air Wing 2.

Country music legend Clay Walker is set to perform the National Anthem with former first base coach Rich Dauer throwing out the first pitch.

RELATED: Astros unveil gold and orange colored jerseys
EMBED More News Videos

A look back at the Astros postseason

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hossler leads at Houston Open as Fowler, Spieth chase
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
Astros' George Springer hits leadoff HR for second straight Opening Day
SPONSORED: Houston Dynamo Insider: Demarcus Beasley
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Indicted Schlitterbahn slide designer to surrender to authorities
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Show More
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
More News
Top Video
Indicted Schlitterbahn slide designer to surrender to authorities
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
More Video