Golfers take a swing at ending global poverty

More than a hundred golfers took a swing at ending global poverty at the Wildlife Golf Club in Houston and raised around $140,000.The Aga Khan Foundation Golf Tournament is held annually to raise awareness and funds for programs that help improve the quality of life for communities worldwide. The tournament attracts entrepreneurs, civic leaders, corporate executives and celebrities.To kick off the event, former boxing champion and Honorary Chief Guest, Lou Saverese announced the helicopter ball drop winner, Salim Nathani. The winner received $1,000 towards a cruise plus an LG tablet.With over half of the world's population surviving on less than $2 per day, contributions from the golfers at this tournament help some of the poorest areas in Africa and Asia create long-term solutions to reduce conditions of poverty. With their generous contributions, girls in Pakistan have the opportunity to attend school, mothers in East Africa can lead healthy lives and farmers in Mali can feed their families."The AKF Golf Tournament occurs each year to assist developing countries alleviate poverty," said Zeenat Mitha, Director of Communications and Media for AKF.While enjoying a day out on the green with colleagues and friends, Aga Khan Foundation Golf offered Houstonians an opportunity to become aware of the Foundation's work in international development."The Aga Khan Foundation cultivates deep partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits, government and community leaders to harness the best from people of all walks of life," said Faiza Khoja, Chairman of AKF SW.Over the years, the golf tournament has raised $2.5 million. Since 1995, the foundation's activities have raised over $85 million for poverty alleviation projects.