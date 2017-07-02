SPORTS

5 Astros players named to American League team for MLB All-Star Game

5 Astros players named to American League team for MLB All-Star Game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Houston Astros players will take their talents to Miami after being named to the American League All-Star team.

Drafted in 2011 by the Astros, George Springer is headed to his first All-Star game.

Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will join Springer as starters for the AL team.



Pitcher Dallas Keuchel is making his second All-Star appearance as a reserve and Lance McCullers is set to make his first-ever appearance.

The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played in Miami on July 11.

