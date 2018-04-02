HOUSTON ASTROS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Your World Series champion Houston Astros are back home for the first game of the 2018 season at Minute Maid Park.

ABC13's Reporter Jeff Ehling got a preview of what Astros fans can expect for the home opener.
Inside Minute Maid Park ahead of Astros home opener



He also spoke to the man behind the home run train at MMP, Bobby Vasquez.
Vasquez has watched the Astros hit home runs for 18 season. He described the team's historic World Series run and being at the park during one of the best games during the series in the extra inning game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"That's gotta go down as one of the greatest games of all time. Just to keep on coming back the way we did. The crowd gets into it. The more pumped they get, the more pumped I get," Vasquez said.

You bet he's all ready for Monday's home opener just like everyone else.
Here's what you can expect at today's game:

In order to access the Opening Day Street Fest, a game ticket is required for entry. Once inside, fans can expect live music, food and games.

Gates are set to open at 3 p.m with the first pitch at 6:10 p.m.

As with previous seasons, fans must have their printed tickets in hand or on the MLB Ballpark app. No re-entry will be allowed into Minute Maid Park once a ticket is scanned.

During the Opening Day pregame ceremonies, the 2017 World Championship Pennant will be unveiled and fans can watch a flyover by the US Navy Training Air Wing 2.

Country music legend Clay Walker is set to perform the National Anthem with former first base coach Rich Dauer throwing out the first pitch.

Plus, don't forget about the new foods at Minute Maid Park. The team's concession provider Aramark rolled out new food creations on March 23 that fans can eat while cheering on the defending champs.

Houston Astros rolling out World Series-style fare for fans at Minute Maid Park this season.

