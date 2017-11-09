HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros outfielder George Springer joined the Rockets "First Shot" tradition Thursday night with a chance of earning money for charity.
Could he make a free throw for the top prize? Not quite.
Springer's shot hit the rim and dropped away from the basket.
George Springer joins our "First Shot" Tradition tonight! ⚾️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TIRZveplXl— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 10, 2017
With a miss, the Rockets will donate $1,000 to charity -- instead of $5,000 for a made shot.
Next week, Carlos Correa will participate in the "First Shot" ceremony when the Rockets host the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.
