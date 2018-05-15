HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Keep calm and get ready for Game 2.
That's what the Houston Rockets are doing after dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors Monday night.
The Rockets lost at home 119 to 106, but they'll be right back on the court Tuesday for practice.
"There were a couple times where we didn't guard anybody and they got a dunk or an open 3. That can't happen," Houston point guard James Harden said after Monday's game.
But if you thought the Rockets would hit the panic button after the loss, think again.
"Definitely no panic at all. We just have to make better adjustments on things that we just should have done better," Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon told reporters.
Fans are also still feeling confident.
"We got Game 2 Wednesday, so staying optimistic," one fan told ABC13.
As another fan pointed out, the Houston Astros won in Game 7, so it's not impossible for the Rockets to do the same thing.
Game 2 is Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at Toyota Center. Tickets are still available.
Here's how the rest of the schedule plays out.
Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20
Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22
Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston on Thursday, May 24
Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26
Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28
Oh, and if you happen to catch any of the players before tip-off, make sure you look out for their game-time style.
