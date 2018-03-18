HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After a heartbreaking loss to Michigan Friday night in the NCAA Tournament, fans gathered at UH to welcome the team back home.
Michigan freshman guard Jordan Poole drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Wolverines a 64-63 victory over the Cougars.
On Sunday, fans cheered as the team arrived.
"It makes these guys feel good. They know how hard they've worked, how much they've invested in this season," head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "It's hard to think about tomorrow or next year right now, the wounds are still raw. Everybody is hurting."
The Cougars finished the season with a 27-8 overall record.
THANK YOU to the fans who greeted us upon our return to the Guy V. Lewis Facility. It is fans like you that push us to play so hard #ForTheCity! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/sDFTV2FC08— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 18, 2018